Max Healthcare gets Anand Rathi buy rating with ₹1,200 target
Business
Max Healthcare just got a buy rating from Anand Rathi, with a target price of ₹1,200.
The shoutout comes after the company posted an 18% jump in both revenue and EBITDA for Q2 FY2027, hitting ₹30.6 billion, even though profit dipped by 20%.
The brokerage says these numbers show Max is holding strong.
Max Healthcare investing heavily in hospitals
Looking to the future, Max Healthcare is putting serious money into growing its hospitals.
They're investing nearly ₹930 million to expand its Noida super-specialty hospital and another ₹4.15 billion to add 209 beds across existing locations, including 85 beds at MSSH, Noida, 60 beds at MSSH, Vaishali, and 64 beds at BLK Max.
Plus, its new Gurugram hospital project is now set at ₹11 billion and is aiming for completion in April 2027.