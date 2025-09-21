Maxis, its ex-director summoned by Delhi court in corruption case
What's the story
A special court in Delhi has issued fresh summons to Malaysian telecom giant Maxis and its ex-director Augustus Ralph Marshall. The summons was issued on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to Maxis's subsidiary, during ex-finance minister P Chidambaram's tenure. The clearance was related to the 2006 takeover of Aircel.
Additional summons
Astro All Asia Network also summoned
Along with Maxis and Marshall, the CBI has also sought a summons for Malaysian firm Astro All Asia Network in connection with the case. The special court has approved this request as well. The agency has asked for three months from the court to serve these summons in Malaysia, given their international nature and jurisdictional complexities.
Case progression
Discharge of accused persons challenged by CBI
The CBI had earlier filed its first chargesheet against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and others on August 29, 2014. However, they were discharged by a special court on February 2, 2017. The discharge has been challenged by the CBI in the Delhi High Court through a revision petition. A second chargesheet was filed on July 19, 2018, against Chidambaram and others which is still pending before the special court.
Corruption charges
Case revolves around FIPB clearance
The case revolves around FIPB clearance given to Global Communication Services Holdings Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Maxis in Mauritius, in 2006. The company had sought to raise its foreign shareholding in Aircel Ltd from 26% to 73.99%. The CBI has alleged that Chidambaram and FIPB officials approved the proposal by underreporting the actual inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indian rupees. This was allegedly done to keep it within Chidambaram's approval powers as finance minister.