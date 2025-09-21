Maxis, its ex-director summoned by Delhi court in corruption case

A special court in Delhi has issued fresh summons to Malaysian telecom giant Maxis and its ex-director Augustus Ralph Marshall. The summons was issued on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) , in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to Maxis's subsidiary, during ex-finance minister P Chidambaram 's tenure. The clearance was related to the 2006 takeover of Aircel.

Additional summons Astro All Asia Network also summoned Along with Maxis and Marshall, the CBI has also sought a summons for Malaysian firm Astro All Asia Network in connection with the case. The special court has approved this request as well. The agency has asked for three months from the court to serve these summons in Malaysia, given their international nature and jurisdictional complexities.

Case progression Discharge of accused persons challenged by CBI The CBI had earlier filed its first chargesheet against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and others on August 29, 2014. However, they were discharged by a special court on February 2, 2017. The discharge has been challenged by the CBI in the Delhi High Court through a revision petition. A second chargesheet was filed on July 19, 2018, against Chidambaram and others which is still pending before the special court.