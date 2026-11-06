Maxwell Engineering Solutions opens 90% higher ₹300 on NSE SME
Business
Maxwell Engineering Solutions just had a blockbuster entry on the NSE SME platform, with its shares opening at ₹300, an eye-catching 90% above the IPO price of ₹158.
The IPO was a massive hit, pulling in ₹57.64 crore and getting oversubscribed 536.80 times, showing just how hyped investors were.
HGS 40% Johnsoncab 19% Vectras muted
It wasn't just Maxwell making waves: HGS (India) opened 40% higher at ₹160, while Johnsoncab Electricals kicked off with a solid 19% jump to ₹238.
Not every debut was a party, though: Vectras Enprocon started at ₹106, only a slight bump over its price range, suggesting investor excitement wasn't quite as high there.