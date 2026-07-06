Maya Tata reportedly to join Westside e-commerce amid Trent shift
Business
Maya Tata, Noel Tata's daughter, is reportedly about to step into a key e-commerce marketing role at Westside, the fashion retail brand under Trent.
This move is part of a bigger leadership shift in the Tata Group and is reportedly under consideration as her father could step down as Trent's chairman after nearly 30 years.
Maya Tata's Tata career, siblings' roles
Maya started out at Tata Capital and later worked at Tata Digital on digital commerce and online retail.
Her background in finance and tech makes her a strong fit for Westside, which is central to Trent's growth plans.
She'll join her brother Neville (who heads Star Bazaar) and sister Leah (who leads Taj Hotels), with all three siblings holding important roles across the group.