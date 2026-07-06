Maya Tata reportedly to join Westside e-commerce amid Trent shift

Maya Tata's Tata career, siblings' roles

Maya started out at Tata Capital and later worked at Tata Digital on digital commerce and online retail.

Her background in finance and tech makes her a strong fit for Westside, which is central to Trent's growth plans.

She'll join her brother Neville (who heads Star Bazaar) and sister Leah (who leads Taj Hotels), with all three siblings holding important roles across the group.