Mazagon Dock wins 118cr AI security contract for Maharashtra substations
Business
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders just landed a ₹118 crore deal with Maharashtra's State Electricity Transmission Company.
They'll be setting up an AI-powered security system at five substations, with everything expected to go live in the next two years.
Q1 profit up 21.5% to 549.4cr
The company's not just scoring new contracts. Net profit for the first quarter jumped 21.5% to ₹549.4 crore, and revenue rose 12.1%.
With a hefty order book of ₹18,218 crore as of June, Mazagon Dock looks set for steady work ahead.