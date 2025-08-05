M&B Engineering IPO oversubscribed 36.2 times: GMP, key details Business Aug 05, 2025

M&B Engineering's IPO was a huge hit, getting oversubscribed by 36.2 times—investors bid for over 35 crore shares when less than 1 crore were up for grabs.

Retail investors showed strong interest, but non-institutional and institutional buyers weren't far behind.