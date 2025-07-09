MC explainer: India's 1st offshore fund for retail investors

The fund picks 25-30 global companies (each worth over $30 billion), focusing on high-quality companies with strong ROE and sound valuations—often at a 30-40% discount. It aims for annual USD returns of 12-13%, doesn't track any benchmark index, and requires a minimum investment of $5,000. Expense ratios are approximately 1-1.25% for direct plans.

Why consider this fund?

This is a flexible way to diversify your investments beyond US-heavy funds—great if you're saving for goals like studying or traveling abroad.

Redemption is pretty quick (within seven business days), with plans to make it even faster.

Taxes are handled at the fund level too, making long-term investing easier for you.