Indian companies can file annual financial statements till December 31
What's the story
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for companies to file their annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2025-26. The new deadline is now December 31, 2026. The move comes after stakeholders raised concerns over difficulties in submitting these statutory filings through the MCA 21 portal.
Return extension
Annual returns deadline also extended
Along with the financial statements, the deadline for companies to submit their annual returns has also been pushed back. The new deadline is January 31, 2027. This extension was announced in a circular dated October 24 and applies to MGT-7 and MGT-7A.
Positive response
ICSI welcomes extended timelines
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has welcomed the extended timelines, saying they provide vital breathing space to navigate the technical transition to the MCA 21 V3 portal.
The organization also emphasized that this timely relief reflects the ministry's stakeholder-centric approach and commitment to ease of doing business.
AGM clarification
No extension for holding AGMs
The MCA has clarified that the circular should not be interpreted as extension of statutory time for holding annual general meetings (AGMs) by companies. Firms that have not adhered to these relevant statutory timelines will be liable under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act.