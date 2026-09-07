McCain Foods India appoints Aditya Krishna as managing director

With almost 20 years in sales and marketing across India and Southeast Asia (including time at Mondelez), Krishna has already been instrumental in accelerating retail business growth, elevating brand salience and driving consumer innovation.

He's excited to "I am grateful for the opportunity to build on this strong foundation, and equally excited about the road ahead as we continue to grow the category, strengthen the McCain brand, and create long-term value for our growers, customers, consumers, and communities."

He also wants to boost McCain's work with Indian farmers through projects like Project Shakti and Project Utthaan, aiming for long-term value for everyone involved.