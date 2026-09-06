'Starve every day': McDonald's X account compromised by 'unpaid' intern
What's the story
McDonald's India's official X account was hacked today. The hacker used the handle to post a complaint from an unpaid intern about salary issues. The bizarre incident drew widespread attention and even sparked a meme frenzy online. The post claimed that Amit Joshi, the boss of the alleged unpaid intern, hadn't paid their salary since December 2025.
Additional work
Intern allegedly managing multiple McDonald's accounts
The post further claimed that the unpaid salary had forced the intern to take up two extra jobs.
Despite not getting paid, they said they were managing a number of McDonald's accounts across Asia.
"In addition to my two jobs in customer support and delivery, I try to trade memecoins," read the post.
"I literally starve every day because I lose all my money on them."
Online response
Hacked account shared boss' cricket match picture too
The internet went into a frenzy after reading the allegations from a verified account. The post garnered thousands of likes before it was taken down.
However, things took an even stranger turn when another post from the same account appeared.
It shared a photo claiming that Joshi was the boss in question and showed a group picture from what looked like a cricket match.
Account hack
Was it a prank?
The saga took another twist when a post appeared seemingly claiming that the whole thing was fake. It had hashtags reading "#fakenews" and "#memecoin."
The post featured a crying dog meme, quite fittingly dramatic. "If only our actual posts went this viral..." it said, joking about "McD admins."
By this point, no one knew what to believe anymore, was it a genuine intern complaint or an elaborate prank?
Mixed reactions
Internet is divided over the entire saga
Screenshots of the posts have gone viral on social media. Many are questioning how someone could have hacked a verified account.
While some users defended the person who posted the complaint, others were not so sympathetic to the alleged unpaid employee.
"Gen Z skipped the complaint box and went straight to the timeline," wrote one user.
"Was sympathizing until memecoins were mentioned. Seems like the account got compromised," wrote another one.