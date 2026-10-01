McDonald's denies pressuring franchisees to use AI for menu pricing
McDonald's is pushing back against claims that it pressures its franchisees to use artificial intelligence, or AI, for setting menu prices.
While a recent report suggested the company has used AI-based pricing since 2019, McDonald's clarified that these tools only offer suggestions: franchisees still call the shots and can set prices based on what works locally.
McDonald's says AI use optional
According to McDonald's, using AI tools is totally optional and just meant to help make smarter decisions.
Since January 2026, it has encouraged, but not required, franchisees to try out approved pricing technology, keeping things in line with industry standards.
The company also emphasized it is following antitrust laws and wants franchisees to balance business goals with keeping customers happy.