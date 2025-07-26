McDonald's introduces 'Protein Plus' burger range on Swiggy
Swiggy and McDonald's India have dropped a new Protein Plus burger range, available only on Swiggy from July 24 to August 11, 2025.
These burgers are aimed at anyone who wants more protein without giving up on taste—each one comes with a special plant-based slice (from soya and pea) that adds five grams of protein and just 34 extra calories.
No artificial flavors or colors here; the upgrade was created with help from the Central Food Technological Research Institute.
Multi-Millet buns are also available
You can also level up your meal with Multi-Millet Buns, packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals from five different millets.
These buns go well with classics like the McAloo Tikki or McSpicy Chicken.
The whole launch is part of Swiggy's "High Protein" push and fits right in with McDonald's Real Food Real Good campaign—making it easier for you to find healthier options while ordering in.