McDonald's introduces 'Protein Plus' burger range on Swiggy Business Jul 26, 2025

Swiggy and McDonald's India have dropped a new Protein Plus burger range, available only on Swiggy from July 24 to August 11, 2025.

These burgers are aimed at anyone who wants more protein without giving up on taste—each one comes with a special plant-based slice (from soya and pea) that adds five grams of protein and just 34 extra calories.

No artificial flavors or colors here; the upgrade was created with help from the Central Food Technological Research Institute.