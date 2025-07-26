Next Article
CDSL's Q1 profit down 23.6% YoY, stock falls nearly 4%
CDSL just posted its Q1 results, and things aren't looking too bright—net profit slid by 23.6% to ₹102.4 crore compared to last year's ₹134 crore.
Even though revenue inched up slightly to ₹259 crore, it wasn't enough to make up for the dip in profits.
Their EBITDA also dropped by over 15%, shrinking the company's margin from 60% down to just above 50%.
Stock price movement
Investors didn't love the news—CDSL's stock fell nearly 4% after the announcement, closing at ₹1,616.
If you've been tracking it this year, shares are down more than 10%, showing how much these financial bumps are weighing on the company right now.