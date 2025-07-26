CDSL's Q1 profit down 23.6% YoY, stock falls nearly 4% Business Jul 26, 2025

CDSL just posted its Q1 results, and things aren't looking too bright—net profit slid by 23.6% to ₹102.4 crore compared to last year's ₹134 crore.

Even though revenue inched up slightly to ₹259 crore, it wasn't enough to make up for the dip in profits.

Their EBITDA also dropped by over 15%, shrinking the company's margin from 60% down to just above 50%.