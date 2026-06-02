McDonald's to unveil 'McDonald's>NEXT' plan at Las Vegas meeting
Business
McDonald's is set to announce its "McDonald's>NEXT" plan at a big meeting in Las Vegas, aiming to make your visits smoother and tastier.
They're focusing on better automation, improved food quality, friendlier hospitality, and smarter social media moves.
More updates are coming in September.
McDonald's US value perception at 40%
Lately, fewer people feel McDonald's offers good bang for their buck, only about 40% of US customers agree now, down from 55% in 2020.
To win back fans, they've leaned on deals like value meals and loyalty perks.
CEO Chris Kempczinski says they need to keep earning your visits, while Jill McDonald promises stores will be easier to run and more fun to visit.