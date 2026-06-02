McDonald's to unveil 'McDonald's>NEXT' plan at Las Vegas meeting

McDonald's US value perception at 40%

Lately, fewer people feel McDonald's offers good bang for their buck, only about 40% of US customers agree now, down from 55% in 2020.

To win back fans, they've leaned on deals like value meals and loyalty perks.

CEO Chris Kempczinski says they need to keep earning your visits, while Jill McDonald promises stores will be easier to run and more fun to visit.