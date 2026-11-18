McKinsey: agentic AI could change business planning, cut busywork 83%
McKinsey's report says agentic AI could totally change how businesses plan: think 83% less busywork and forecast errors reduced by around 50%.
By teaming up predictive AI with smart agents, companies can make decisions on the fly instead of waiting for big meetings, cutting down on manual tasks in a big way.
Life-sciences test: AI reduces forecast errors
In real-life tests (like at a life-sciences company), using AI slashed both forecast mistakes and the time spent crunching numbers.
The tech can handle data collection, spot weird trends, and even suggest what to do next, though humans still need to give the final OK for now.
Better forecasting also means companies can keep inventory low and customer service smooth, but fully automated planning is still getting off the ground.