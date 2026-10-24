McKinsey: AI could boost world economy by $2.52 trillion annually

Finance is set to benefit the most from AI, with an extra $530 billion expected each year. Education and health care aren't far behind, with projected boosts of $410 billion and $310 billion.

The report also points out that where you live matters: a country's labor costs can really shape how much it benefits from AI.

McKinsey suggests companies focus on using AI where it clearly pays off and make plans for how jobs will change as tech evolves, so investments actually work in the long run.