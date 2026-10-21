McKinsey: AI infrastructure investments could reach $7 trillion by 2030
Business
McKinsey & Company says AI infrastructure investments could soar to $7 trillion by 2030, but for that to make sense, AI has to deliver around $760 billion in yearly profits.
The big shift? Companies are moving from just experimenting with AI to actually using it where it can make real money.
McKinsey's AI value curve shows $2.52T
The report introduces the "AI value curve," helping businesses figure out which tasks are worth automating.
If done right, AI could create an annual global economic opportunity of $2.52 trillion, especially in fields like health care and education, freeing up experts to focus on what humans do best.
Plus, how much companies benefit from AI depends on local factors like labor costs, so smart strategy is key.