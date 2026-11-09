McKinsey: AI speeds analysis but slows decisions and hampers learning
Business
McKinsey's report has a surprising take: while AI is great at crunching numbers fast, it might actually make business decisions slower.
Why? Leaders are finding it tough to trust or double-check what AI suggests, which means more time spent verifying and less time acting.
Plus, with AI taking on more analysis, junior employees might miss out on learning key decision-making skills.
McKinsey urges human oversight of AI
To tackle these issues, McKinsey suggests companies focus on building strong human judgment alongside AI tools.
That means helping teams get better at reviewing and questioning AI results and making sure people stay responsible for the final call.
The report also warns that if we lean too hard on AI, we risk losing touch with our own understanding and accountability.