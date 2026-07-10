McKinsey: Employees adopt AI for everyday tasks, leaders unprepared
Business
A new McKinsey survey finds employees are jumping into AI tools for everyday tasks: think writing emails, summarizing meetings, and crunching numbers.
While 70% of workers feel ready to use AI at work, only 27% of leaders say their organizations are actually prepared for the bigger changes AI brings.
So, even though people are getting more productive with AI, most companies haven't really changed how they operate yet.
McKinsey: Adding AI not enough
Most company leaders openly say they're not set up for an AI-driven world: 84% in the enablement phase and 68% in automation admit they aren't prepared.
McKinsey points out that just adding AI isn't enough; organizations need to rethink how they work if they want real results.