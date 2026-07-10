McKinsey: Employees adopt AI for everyday tasks, leaders unprepared Business Jul 10, 2026

A new McKinsey survey finds employees are jumping into AI tools for everyday tasks: think writing emails, summarizing meetings, and crunching numbers.

While 70% of workers feel ready to use AI at work, only 27% of leaders say their organizations are actually prepared for the bigger changes AI brings.

So, even though people are getting more productive with AI, most companies haven't really changed how they operate yet.