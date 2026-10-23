McKinsey: quantum computing could add up to $2.7tn by 2035
Business
Quantum computing might sound like sci-fi, but it's quickly becoming real business, with more than 300 organizations worldwide already working with quantum technology providers.
A new McKinsey report says this tech could boost the global economy by up to $2.7 trillion by 2035.
To make the most of it, companies need to start investing in talent and partnerships now.
Companies risk quantum partnerships and security
Waiting too long could mean missing out on game-changing opportunities, like teaming up with key partners or snagging top talent as competition heats up.
The report also points out a big heads-up: quantum computers might one day crack today's encryption, so security needs a serious rethink.
Plus, industries like pharma and chemicals could see massive gains if they get on board early.