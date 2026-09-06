McKinsey report finds AI adoption at 44%, profits still lag

Even though only 37% of companies saw a boost in earnings from AI (same as last year), 80% of employees say it helps them get more done, and 50% say it helps them make better decisions.

The real winners, just 6% of respondents, are those rethinking how they work and making AI central to their strategy.

McKinsey points out that for everyone else to see lasting benefits, leaders need to commit and be ready to shake up how things get done.