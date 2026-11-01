McKinsey report finds Indian millennials lead AI shopping tool use
Business
A new McKinsey report says millennials in India are the top users of AI-powered shopping tools: 84% use AI to search for products, compare options or make purchase decisions, even ahead of Gen Z (74%).
Turns out, younger shoppers aren't just browsing; they're letting AI help with their decisions more than any other age group.
Indian shoppers trust AI shopping tools
Gen X isn't far behind, matching Gen Z's 74% adoption rate, while baby boomers lag at 56%.
Overall, India ranks second globally for AI shopping tool use (just after China), and Indian shoppers trust these tools a lot: 87% say they feel confident using them.
Interestingly, even though Gen Z uses AI a lot, only 67% actually trust it, showing there's still some hesitation among the youngest crowd.