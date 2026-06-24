McKinsey report says airfares could rise up to 25% Business Jun 24, 2026

Heads up if you're planning to fly soon: airline tickets might get a lot pricier.

A new McKinsey report says fares could rise by up to 25% because jet fuel prices are expected to soar, with the price gap between crude oil and refined fuel possibly averaging more than $50 per barrel by 2026 (that's more than double the usual).

This spike is being driven by low inventories, global tensions, and fewer exports from key refineries in Asia and the Gulf.