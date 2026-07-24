McKinsey urges governments to embed AI into public services
McKinsey's new report says it's time for governments to stop experimenting with AI pilot projects and actually weave AI into public services.
While AI has the power to make things faster and more accurate, many government efforts are still stuck at the trial stage because of old tech, scattered data, and high costs.
Four step AI adoption plan
McKinsey recommends a four-step plan: focus on real-world goals, redesign workflows, build systems around AI, and keep humans involved in key decisions.
Programs tailored to specific areas are much more likely to succeed; about 70% make it past testing.
The report also suggests starting AI adoption even while updating data systems, and investing five times more in adoption, training, and capability building than just on the tech itself.
The payoff? Shorter wait times, fewer mistakes, and less fraud for everyone using public services.