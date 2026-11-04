MCX gold futures jump ₹510 to ₹1,39,962 amid demand bets
Business
Gold just got pricier: futures jumped ₹510 to reach ₹1,39,962 per 10gm on the MCX on Wednesday.
This bump comes from traders jumping in with fresh bets on firm spot demand, making for a pretty active trading day.
New York gold futures up 0.46%
It's not just India: gold futures in New York also climbed 0.46% to $3,947.6 per ounce.
The rise shows how quickly gold prices react when demand heats up and speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.