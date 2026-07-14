MCX gold ₹140,949/10g and silver ₹218,333/kg rise as investors buy
Gold and silver prices in India got a boost today, as investors jumped in at lower levels, mirroring what's happening globally.
Gold futures on MCX climbed to ₹140,949 per 10gm, while silver futures edged up to ₹218,333 per kilogram.
Gold $4,013.93/oz, silver $57.60 amid tensions
Globally, gold bounced back from a two-week low and is now trading at $4,013.93 per ounce.
Silver slipped just a bit to $57.60 amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and rising oil prices, factors that are making markets jittery about possible Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Manoj Kumar Jain advises systematic accumulation
Market expert Manoj Kumar Jain expects more ups and downs ahead due to geopolitical risks.
He suggests long-term investors accumulate through systematic investments during price dips.
If you're thinking about gold or silver, patience might pay off.