MCX secures SEBI approval for 100cr coal exchange in India Business Apr 20, 2026

MCX just got SEBI's approval to invest in and incorporate a subsidiary for a proposed coal exchange in India.

With an investment of up to ₹100 crore, this digital platform will help connect buyers and sellers for real, physical coal, making pricing more transparent and trading smoother.

It's a big step for MCX as they work to meet new rules and boost their presence in the energy market.