MCX shares jump after record profits—here's what's up

Why should you care?

MCX isn't just breaking records—the action behind it matters.

Trading volumes exploded as gold and silver prices spiked, with average daily turnover up 224% and bullion making up nearly 70% of trades.

New products like Gold Mini and BULLDEX options were launched, and MCX hit an all-time stock high of ₹2,605.

Analysts now see even more growth ahead, with Motilal Oswal setting a one-year target of ₹2,750 for the stock.