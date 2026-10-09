Meanwhile raises $37.5 million to expand bitcoin life insurance outside US.
Meanwhile, a Bermuda-based insurer that lets you buy life insurance with bitcoin has locked in $37.5 million in fresh funding.
Big names like Bain Capital Crypto and Pantera Capital joined the round, pushing Meanwhile's total backing to $180 million.
The company says this cash will help it expand its unique crypto-powered insurance outside the US.
BTC Life 1-Pay One Time Bitcoin Premium
Meanwhile's BTC Life 1-Pay product lets you pay a one-time premium in bitcoin for a death benefit also paid out in BTC, so your policy stays tied to crypto.
Since getting its Bermuda license in 2024, Meanwhile has teamed up with 15 brokers to reach high-net-worth clients across Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE.
It's all part of its plan to blend crypto with traditional financial tools like inheritance and insurance.