Mecka AI raises $60 million to train robots with human motion
Mecka AI, a startup that helps robots learn by studying how real people move, has landed $60 million in new funding. Big names such as Sequoia Capital, NVIDIA, and Microsoft's M12 fund are backing the company.
Founded in 2024, Mecka AI is hoping to do for robotics what companies like Scale AI did for data labeling, basically giving robots better real-world experience.
Mecka pays people for motion data
Here's their twist: Mecka pays people to do everyday tasks (think: making coffee), while sensors and phones track every move.
All that motion data gets fed into robot training programs.
This approach is catching on across the industry as more companies shift from language-focused AI to teaching machines physical skills.
Other startup XDOF is also making headlines, reportedly eyeing a $1.2 billion valuation in its own Series B round.