MediaTek opens 2nd India R&D center in Noida, ₹144cr lease
MediaTek, the well-known chipmaker from Taiwan, just launched its second R&D center in India, this time in Noida's BPTP Capital City.
The new space is huge (over 100,000 square feet) and the lease is worth about ₹1.44 billion.
This move shows how Noida is quickly becoming a hotspot for global tech companies looking for talented engineers and modern workspaces.
MediaTek says India remains key market
The Noida center will work alongside MediaTek's Bengaluru facility to boost innovation and grow its team in India.
As one company spokesperson put it, India "continues to be a key market for MediaTek's innovation and engineering capabilities" and "aligned with our efforts to expand our talent base and strengthen our research capabilities."
Even Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP called Noida "The leasing by MediaTek at Capital City reflects the increasing interest from global technology companies in well-connected, high-quality commercial developments in NCR." making it even more attractive for tech giants setting up shop here.