MediaTek opens 2nd India R&D center in Noida, ₹144cr lease

MediaTek says India remains key market

The Noida center will work alongside MediaTek's Bengaluru facility to boost innovation and grow its team in India.

As one company spokesperson put it, India "continues to be a key market for MediaTek's innovation and engineering capabilities" and "aligned with our efforts to expand our talent base and strengthen our research capabilities."

Even Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP called Noida "The leasing by MediaTek at Capital City reflects the increasing interest from global technology companies in well-connected, high-quality commercial developments in NCR." making it even more attractive for tech giants setting up shop here.