MediBuddy's revenue jumps 12% to ₹725cr in FY25

Spending was flat at ₹879 crore last fiscal (FY24). The biggest chunks went to materials and employee benefits (which ticked up 8%), while sales payouts actually dropped by 7%. The good news: their EBITDA margin improved a lot—from -26% last year to -14% now—though they're still not profitable yet.

Big funding and an even bigger network

MediBuddy has raised over $190 million from investors so far.

Their network is massive: 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies—all supporting about 30 million users with help from nearly 90,000 doctors.

As they go head-to-head with Practo and Tata 1mg for the top spot in healthtech, MediBuddy's growth story is one to watch.