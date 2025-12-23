MediBuddy's revenue jumps 12% to ₹725cr in FY25
MediBuddy, the digital healthcare platform, just posted a solid year—its revenue grew 12% to ₹725 crore in FY25, and losses shrank by over a third.
Most of that cash came from its main health services, with a little boost from non-operating income.
Even though expenses stayed high, MediBuddy is clearly working toward profitability.
Expenses steady, but margins are improving
Spending was flat at ₹879 crore last fiscal (FY24).
The biggest chunks went to materials and employee benefits (which ticked up 8%), while sales payouts actually dropped by 7%.
The good news: their EBITDA margin improved a lot—from -26% last year to -14% now—though they're still not profitable yet.
Big funding and an even bigger network
MediBuddy has raised over $190 million from investors so far.
Their network is massive: 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies—all supporting about 30 million users with help from nearly 90,000 doctors.
As they go head-to-head with Practo and Tata 1mg for the top spot in healthtech, MediBuddy's growth story is one to watch.