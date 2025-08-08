Medistep's IPO: Sanitary pad maker sees strong demand Business Aug 08, 2025

Medistep Healthcare's IPO opened this week, looking to raise ₹16.10 crore by offering shares at ₹43 each.

By early afternoon, demand had already soared—investors bid for nearly five times the available shares, with retail investors especially enthusiastic, oversubscribing their portion by more than seven times.