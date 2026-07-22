MedPlus invests ₹115cr to launch concierge healthcare pilot in Hyderabad
MedPlus, the well-known pharmacy chain, is investing ₹115 crore to launch a concierge healthcare facility in Hyderabad.
Think of it as a subscription service where you get access to preventive care, diagnostics, specialist consultations, and wellness perks, all under one roof.
Most of the funds are going into setting up this pilot center.
MedPlus reports ₹1,880cr Q1 FY27
Managing Director and CEO Gangadi Madhukar Reddy is optimistic that the new venture will become profitable fairly quickly and says they might expand to more cities if all goes well.
Meanwhile, MedPlus reported ₹1,880 crore in revenue for Q1 FY27 but faced some bumps like supply chain issues and wage hikes.
To bounce back, they're planning to relaunch their private label products and tweak discounts over the coming quarters.