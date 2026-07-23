MedPlus pauses ₹115cr concierge healthcare venture after investor concerns

MedPlus Health Services has hit pause on its ₹115 crore concierge health care venture after investors weren't too thrilled with the idea.

Managing Director and CEO Gangadi Madhukar Reddy shared on July 22 that the project is "temporarily on hold" while they head back to the board for more discussions, saying, "We are going back to the board. Temporarily we have put it on hold, but it will only be formalized after we go to the board and we'll discuss it."