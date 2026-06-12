Meesho announces Kirana Club and Retail Pulse Labs acquisition ₹202.08Cr
Meesho just announced it's acquiring Kirana Club, which operates a digital platform for kirana retailers, and its subsidiary Retail Pulse Labs, which runs a B2B e-commerce marketplace connecting small retailers with FMCG brands and distributors, for ₹202.08 crore.
The deal also includes a small stake in its Indian arm, Retail Pulse Labs.
Everything will wrap up by FY2027, making Kirana Club a full part of the Meesho family.
Kirana Club links 4m+ retailers
Kirana Club, founded by Anshul Gupta and Aishwarya Jain, already links more than four million retailers in smaller cities and rural areas.
With this move, Meesho is stepping into India's massive $650 billion grocery market, especially the B2B space where local stores still rule.
Kirana Club will keep running independently under its founders, but now gets Meesho's backing to reach even more shopkeepers.