Meesho announces Kirana Club and Retail Pulse Labs acquisition ₹202.08Cr

Kirana Club links 4m+ retailers

Kirana Club, founded by Anshul Gupta and Aishwarya Jain, already links more than four million retailers in smaller cities and rural areas.

With this move, Meesho is stepping into India's massive $650 billion grocery market, especially the B2B space where local stores still rule.

Kirana Club will keep running independently under its founders, but now gets Meesho's backing to reach even more shopkeepers.