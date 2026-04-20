Meesho approved almost 95L ESOP share allocation for employees Business Apr 20, 2026

Meesho just gave a big boost to its team by allocating almost 95 lakh equity shares to employees through its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan).

Approved on April 20, each share has a face value of Re. 1, letting eligible staff own a piece of the company.

It's Meesho's way of making sure employees feel valued and invested in the company's future.