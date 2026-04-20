Meesho approved almost 95L ESOP share allocation for employees
Business
Meesho just gave a big boost to its team by allocating almost 95 lakh equity shares to employees through its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan).
Approved on April 20, each share has a face value of Re. 1, letting eligible staff own a piece of the company.
It's Meesho's way of making sure employees feel valued and invested in the company's future.
Meesho share capital rises to 457.35Cr
With this move, Meesho's total share capital jumped from about ₹456.41 crore to ₹457.35 crore.
The new shares come with the same rights as existing ones, showing that Meesho is serious about giving its team a real stake as it grows in the competitive e-commerce space.