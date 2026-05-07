Meesho backs mall and AI, allocates 100cr to Meesho Payments

Meesho reports Q4 revenue 3,531cr

In Q4 fiscal 2026, Meesho pulled in ₹3,531 crore in revenue with 264 million users making purchases more often, about 10 times a year each.

Their net merchandise value shot up by 43% from last year.

Despite a small net loss of ₹166 crore, things are looking up: logistics issues have been sorted out and costs are under control thanks to better use of tech and smarter spending.

With innovation at the core, Meesho hopes these moves will keep its growth story strong.