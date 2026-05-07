Meesho backs mall and AI, allocates 100cr to Meesho Payments
Meesho is stepping up its e-commerce game by doubling down on Meesho Mall, new financial services, and smart use of AI.
According to CFO Dhiresh Bansal, Meesho Mall is growing twice as fast as the rest of the platform, while content commerce has nearly doubled year over year.
The company's big push into fintech includes ₹100 crore set aside for Meesho Payments to test out lending options for both sellers and shoppers.
Meesho reports Q4 revenue 3,531cr
In Q4 fiscal 2026, Meesho pulled in ₹3,531 crore in revenue with 264 million users making purchases more often, about 10 times a year each.
Their net merchandise value shot up by 43% from last year.
Despite a small net loss of ₹166 crore, things are looking up: logistics issues have been sorted out and costs are under control thanks to better use of tech and smarter spending.
With innovation at the core, Meesho hopes these moves will keep its growth story strong.