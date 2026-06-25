Meesho CHRO Ashish Kumar Singh exits after nearly 6 years
Business
Ashish Kumar Singh, Meesho's Chief Human Resources Officer, has stepped down after nearly six years with the company.
He was a big part of Meesho's growth and helped guide its HR strategy as the platform went public.
The news came through a stock exchange filing this week.
Leadership exits amid 47% revenue growth
Singh's exit follows another senior departure earlier this year; CXO Business Megha Agarwal left in January.
Meesho has not named Singh's successor yet, but promises updates soon.
Despite these changes at the top, Meesho is doing well financially: net losses dropped by 88% and operating revenue jumped 47% in the latest quarter.