Meesho expects over 30% merchandise value growth Oct-Dec 2026
Meesho, the Indian e-commerce platform, is gearing up for a big festive season with over 30% growth in merchandise value expected for October through December 2026.
This comes right after a solid 23% jump last quarter and a healthy cash flow of ₹370 crore.
With Diwali falling later this year, most of the shopping rush will hit in the third quarter.
Meesho targets 5-6% ad NMV FY31
Most of Meesho's money comes from seller ads and logistics.
They're aiming to push ad revenue up to 5% to 6% of NMV by FY31, and recently hit a 6% contribution margin thanks to cheaper logistics.
Even though they plan to reinvest in growth (which might dip margins slightly), CFO Dhiresh Bansal says staying cash positive is still very much on track.
Meesho market cap near ₹1L cr
Meesho's share price has shot up by 32% in just six months, bringing its market cap close to ₹1 lakh crore.
Sales in the run-up to Dussehra grew around 33%.
The company's lean business model and strong cash flow are expected to keep fueling its growth into next year.