Meesho injects nearly ₹400cr into Meesho Payments Private Limited
Business
Meesho just dropped nearly ₹400 crore into its payments arm, Meesho Payments Private Limited (MPPL), hoping to level up its financial services game.
The move, finalized on November 2, is all about boosting MPPL's capabilities and helping it expand faster.
Meesho board sets up ₹15cr subsidiary
Meesho's board greenlit the funding six days earlier and also set up a new wholly owned financial services subsidiary with an initial investment of up to ₹15 crore.
MPPL has been around since 2019 but has seen more losses than gains lately: turnover is at ₹11.05 crore while net loss hit ₹24.65 crore in 2025-26.