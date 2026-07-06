Meesho now gets over 75% orders from Prism AI recommendations
Business
Meesho is switching things up: more than 75% of all orders now come from AI-powered recommendations instead of users searching for products themselves.
CTO Sanjeev Barnwal credits its engine, Prism, which performs around 6.4 trillion AI model inferences daily to personalize shopping feeds based on what you like and how you shop.
Meesho's Vaani assistant drove 22% conversions
Meesho's chat assistant Vaani helped boost conversions by 22% in just one month.
The company uses AI everywhere, from writing over 70% of its code to blocking nearly 9 million risky transactions with TrustMesh, and solving 62% of customer queries automatically through Chorus.
As Amazon and Flipkart double down on AI, Meesho wants to stand out with hyper-personalized, conversation-first shopping.