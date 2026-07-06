Meesho now gets over 75% orders from Prism AI recommendations

Meesho's Vaani assistant drove 22% conversions

Meesho's chat assistant Vaani helped boost conversions by 22% in just one month.

The company uses AI everywhere, from writing over 70% of its code to blocking nearly 9 million risky transactions with TrustMesh, and solving 62% of customer queries automatically through Chorus.

As Amazon and Flipkart double down on AI, Meesho wants to stand out with hyper-personalized, conversation-first shopping.