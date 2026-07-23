Meesho posts ₹3,712.8cr revenue and narrows loss versus estimates

Meesho saw its net merchandise value (NMV) climb 34% year-over-year to ₹11,614 crore.

Orders hit 725 million this quarter (up 29%), while the annual transacting user base grew to 274 million and the number of annual transacting sellers shot up by 81%.

Marketplace revenue jumped by 48%, contribution margin improved, and newer segments like Meesho Mall and Content Commerce grew their NMV, showing Meesho is not just growing fast but also diversifying smartly.