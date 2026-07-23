Meesho posts ₹3,712.8cr revenue and narrows loss versus estimates
Business
Meesho just posted a strong quarter ended June 30, 2026, with revenue of ₹3,712.8 crore, easily beating estimates.
The company's net loss of ₹132.8 crore was narrower than estimates, thanks to strong marketplace growth and improving profitability that offset investments in AI and logistics.
NMV climbs 34% to ₹11,614cr
Meesho saw its net merchandise value (NMV) climb 34% year-over-year to ₹11,614 crore.
Orders hit 725 million this quarter (up 29%), while the annual transacting user base grew to 274 million and the number of annual transacting sellers shot up by 81%.
Marketplace revenue jumped by 48%, contribution margin improved, and newer segments like Meesho Mall and Content Commerce grew their NMV, showing Meesho is not just growing fast but also diversifying smartly.