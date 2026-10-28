Meesho Q2 FY27 revenue ₹4,132 cr and losses ₹132 cr
Business
Meesho just posted a strong Q2 for FY27, with revenue climbing 34% to ₹4,132 crore compared to last year.
Even better, the company managed to cut its losses by 68%, bringing them down to ₹132 crore.
Total income stood at ₹4,259 crore for the quarter.
Expenses rise 24% to ₹4,382 cr
Expenses did rise, up 24% to ₹4,382 crore, with employee benefits seeing an 18% bump.
On the investor front, Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital sold a combined 2.27% stake for around ₹1,949 crore in August, while Y Combinator made a stake sale worth around ₹970 crore.
Meanwhile, Meesho's share price closed at ₹227.84 at the end of Wednesday's trading session, giving it a market cap of ₹1,05,456 crore.