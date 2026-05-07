Meesho shares jump nearly 8% on narrower ₹166cr quarterly loss
Business
Meesho's stock got a nice boost, up nearly 8%, after the company reported much smaller losses for the last quarter of FY26.
Their net loss dropped to ₹166 crore (from over ₹1,390 crore last year), and revenue climbed 47% to ₹3,531 crore.
Investors seem to like the progress.
Meesho posts ₹12,626cr FY26 revenue
For all of FY26, Meesho cut its annual loss by more than half and grew revenue by 34%, reaching ₹12,626 crore.
The platform also saw big jumps in users (up 33% to 264 million) and orders (up 45%).
Brokerage JM Financial raised its target price on Meesho but kept a cautious "REDUCE" rating, saying there's not much room for mistakes at these valuations.