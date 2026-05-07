Meesho slashes Q4 loss 88%, revenue ₹3,531cr, doubles AI focus

Meesho AI features grow users 32%

Meesho's AI features like voice search (Vaani) and smart recommendations (PRISM) helped its annual transacting user base reach 264 million, a 32% jump from last year, and boosted merchandise value by 43%.

Its seller community also grew massively, thanks to tools that make it easier for anyone to start selling.

CEO Vidit Aatrey says these investments are all about making online shopping accessible across India, especially in smaller towns and local languages.