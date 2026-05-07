Meesho slashes Q4 loss 88%, revenue ₹3,531cr, doubles AI focus
Business
Meesho, the Bengaluru-based e-commerce company, just had a big year, slashing its fourth-quarter loss by 88% and bumping up operating revenue to ₹3,531 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
Now, it is doubling down on AI tech to keep the momentum going.
Meesho AI features grow users 32%
Meesho's AI features like voice search (Vaani) and smart recommendations (PRISM) helped its annual transacting user base reach 264 million, a 32% jump from last year, and boosted merchandise value by 43%.
Its seller community also grew massively, thanks to tools that make it easier for anyone to start selling.
CEO Vidit Aatrey says these investments are all about making online shopping accessible across India, especially in smaller towns and local languages.