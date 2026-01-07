Meesho, Tata Capital to unlock ₹4,500cr worth of shares this week
On January 7, Meesho and Tata Capital will end their shareholder lock-in periods, making 181.1 million shares—worth a hefty ₹4,546 crore—available for trading.
This is part of a bigger wave this week, with 14 companies unlocking shares totaling nearly ₹13,763 crore.
How have these IPOs and stocks performed?
Meesho's IPO launched in December at a strong 53% premium over its issue price of ₹111 per share. Tata Capital's IPO was the year's biggest at ₹326 per share.
Since listing, Meesho's stock is still up nearly 64% from its original price (though down from its peak), while Tata Capital has gained around 11%.
Analysts are pretty upbeat on Tata Capital too, with some setting targets as high as ₹410.
What else is happening in the market?
Other companies like Aequs and Vidya Wires are also unlocking shares this week.
While Aequs will release shares worth ₹230cr, Vidya Wires's unlocked shares are valued at ₹44cr.
All these unlockings mean more stocks could hit the market soon, but not everyone will sell right away.