Meesho, Tata Capital to unlock ₹4,500cr worth of shares this week

How have these IPOs and stocks performed?

Meesho's IPO launched in December at a strong 53% premium over its issue price of ₹111 per share. Tata Capital's IPO was the year's biggest at ₹326 per share.

Since listing, Meesho's stock is still up nearly 64% from its original price (though down from its peak), while Tata Capital has gained around 11%.

Analysts are pretty upbeat on Tata Capital too, with some setting targets as high as ₹410.