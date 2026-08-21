Meesho to hire over 1 million seasonal workers this festival
Meesho is set to roll out over 1 million seasonal jobs for the upcoming festive rush.
Most of these roles, about 650,000, will help sellers ramp up their teams, while another 375,000 will boost logistics and deliveries.
The move comes as India's e-commerce giants prep for their biggest sales of the year.
Meesho offers seller and logistics roles
If you're curious about the gigs, think packaging, production, warehousing, and inventory management with Meesho's 130,000 sellers.
On the logistics side, Meesho's arm Valmo (with help from third-party partners) will be hiring for delivery, sorting, and supervisor roles.
Meesho says festive hiring creates jobs
Meesho says this hiring spree isn't just about handling more orders: it's also a push to support sellers and logistics partners and spark economic growth during festival season.
Meesho said in a statement on Friday, "The festive season continues to create meaningful economic opportunities across the ecosystem, enabling sellers and logistics partners to grow their businesses while creating jobs across India."