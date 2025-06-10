In May, Meesho's board approved changing the name of its Indian entity from Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd to Meesho Pvt Ltd.

The move is part of a larger strategy that includes exploring various options for long-term growth and value enhancement, including an IPO at an appropriate time.

"The company intends to maintain readiness from a regulatory and compliance perspective to enable such an offering when deemed appropriate," it added in its RoC filing.