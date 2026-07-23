Meesho upgrades Chorus AI to help 1st-time small city sellers
Meesho is rolling out a smarter version of its AI assistant, Chorus, to make life easier for first-time e-commerce sellers in smaller cities.
Now, Chorus doesn't just answer questions: it helps with pricing, catalog tips, advertising ideas, and more.
Kiran Kumar Katreddi from Meesho says the aim is to guide sellers while letting them stay in charge of their business decisions.
Chorus handled around 300,000 seller chats
Over the past year (to July 2026), Chorus handled around 300,000 seller conversations, helping with onboarding.
It understands most major Indian languages (even regional accents!) with about 96% accuracy in intent detection.
Plus, it's being optimized for low-cost phones and patchy internet so even sellers in Tier II and Tier III towns can use it easily.
Meesho isn't selling this tech. It's focused on making things smoother for its own seller community.